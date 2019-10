Hyper Pet

Disney’s Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Plush Dog Toy

$17.99 $14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Chewy

Give your dog a spooky gift this howl-iday season with Disney's Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Plush Dog Toy from Hyper Pet. Zero will be a loyal friend to your paw-tner and he will love cuddling with this plush toy. Made of polyester and soft to the touch, your furry friend will also love to play a game of toss and fetch with his ghostly dog from your favorite movie.