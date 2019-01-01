Search
Products fromShopClothingDresses
Disney x Opening Ceremony

Disney Printed Taffeta Gown

$595.00
At Opening Ceremony
The OC and Disney collaboration commemorates a true American pop‑culture icon. Crafted with a Mickey Mouse print pattern, the gown features self‑tie details at the back finished in a long, knee‑length feminine silhouette.
Featured in 2 stories
Every Disney Fashion Collab Happening This Month
by Ray Lowe
Opening Ceremony's Disney Collection Is Here!
by Ray Lowe