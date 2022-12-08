United States
Disney
Monsters Inc Mike Tee
$35.00
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 66690512; Color Code: 010 Monsters Inc tee with a graphic printed at the front. Lightweight cotton jersey t-shirt cut in a standard fit with short sleeves & a ribbed crew neck. This special batch of custom tees is made-to-order and may ship separately from other items in your order. Content + Care - 100% Cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Measurements taken from size Large - Chest: 21" - Length: 29"