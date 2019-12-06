Disney

Disney Dpx-16 Pixar Collection Stir Popcorn Popper

$39.99

Popcorn is a delicious snack to enjoy at movie time - or any time. Eat it plain for a healthier snack or for different tastes, try adding a variety of seasonings, salts, spices, oils or even fresh grated Parmesan to popped corn. With a graphic featuring 15 fun characters, the Disney Pixar collection stir popcorn popper is the perfect accessory to movie night, a birthday party or a cozy night in front of the fire. Pop up to 10 Cups of popcorn in less than 5 minutes. The clear domed cover doubles as a serving bowl when popping is complete. Just place the Red cap on top and flip it over. The bowl is constructed of durable Tritan material which is dishwasher safe and BPA free. All the action happens with the press of a button. The simple on/off switch activates the heat and stirring rod. The nonstick heated surface and motorized stir rod ensure that few kernels remain unpopped. The popper also includes scoops for the ideal oil to kernel ratio. When the credits roll and the night has ended, the popper is simple to clean and the convenient cord wrap makes for a tidy and tangle-free storage. 600 watts.