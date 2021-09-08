Disney

Disney Colour And Beauty Bay Mini Palette Trio

$22.50

Buy Now Review It

At Beauty Bay

A trio of the Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY pressed pigment palettes. Save 17% Step into and world of colour and prepare to be OBSESSED with the Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY Mini Palette Trio. Featuring all three of the pressed pigment palettes from the Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY collection, the trio is perfect for completing your Disney obsession. Each of the palettes feature six colourful shades, with inspiration taken from iconic Disney film scenes, and formulated using BEAUTY BAY’s ultra-blendable, ultra-pigmented, and ultra-buildable pressed pigment formula. Vegan Cruelty free Travel friendly Limited edition collectable Find out everything you need to know about Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY here Set Includes: Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY Mini Palette DUMBO Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY Mini Palette ALICE IN WONDERLAND Disney Colour and BEAUTY BAY Mini Palette JUNGLE BOOK Read more