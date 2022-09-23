Bellesa

Diskreet Air

$69.00

Buy Now Review It

At BBoutique

Diskreet Air by Bellesa brings Bellesa’s Cinetic SuctionTM Technology into its smallest and most discreet form factor. The Pleasure Jet’s negative pressure waves envelop and stimulate the clit like never before. We’re talking discreet, 3-minute orgasms. The Diskreet Air is Bellesa’s strongest suction vibrator, but also its most discreet. What’s the only thing better than a powerful and accessible suction vibrator? One that looks nothing like a vibrator at all. The Diskreet Air comes in a discreet (but cute as heck) clamshell carrying case that fits best next to the mirror on your vanity or the blush in your purse. The innovations don’t stop there. The Diskreet Air is 100% waterproof, charges magnetically via USB in its carrying case and has a medical-grade silicone pleasure jet. Carrying Case: 3.5" diameter Suction intensities: 5 (from beginner to black belt) Rechargeable (Charging Case and Mirco USB included) Waterproof (toy; not the case) Charge Time: 2 hours Play Time: 1.5 hours The #1 thing people ask about at Bellesa Boutique: Discretion. Introducing the Diskreet Series.