Clorox

Disinfecting Bathroom Cleaner

$3.18 $2.07

Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Spray cleaner is bleach- free and has been proven to cut through dirt, grime and soap scum faster than the leading bathroom cleaner. It also kills germs commonly found in the bathroom such as Salmonella choleraesuis (Salmonella), Staphylococcus aureus (Staph), Rhinovirus Type 37 and Influenza A virus (Hong Kong). This cleaner leaves behind no dull residue and is perfect for freshening and cleaning tubs, tile, toilets, sinks and counters. The Smart Tube technology insures you spray every stain fighting drop. Behind every sparkling clean bathroom, there is Clorox Disinfecting Bathroom Spray.