Albayrak

Dish Soap Dispenser

$19.99 $9.99

Buy Now Review It

Effortless Dispensing with Large Quantity - Dispenses soap easily, holds up to 13 oz of fluid. Liquid soap dispenser for Kitchen sink. Spend Less Time Washing Up - Reduce the time you spend at the kitchen sink by using LIFEEZY Effortless soap dispenser which allows you to wash dishes faster. Eliminate Sink Clutter - No more messy spills, dripping, or trailing! Kitchen soap dispenser with attached caddy holds sponges, scrubbers, rags, scouring pads in one convenient place while keeping water off kitchen counters. Save Time and Soap - Dispense the perfect amount of soap onto the sponge every time. Can help reduce wasted soap as you can always use a considered amount. Works with all kinds of liquid soaps Money Back Warranty - If you happen to feel unsatisfied with the use of our soap dispenser, please contact us and we will do our best to provide a solution for you.