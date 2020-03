Grove Collaborative

Dish Soap

$5.95

Buy Now Review It

At Grove Collaborative

No pile of plates is too high for our signature Gel Dish Soap, made with 95% plant-derived ingredients and without synthetic fragrances, dyes, triclosan, and other icky stuff. Now you can tackle dirty dishes without drying your skin or piling up single-use plastic. This 32-ounce pouch will fill our reusable Glass Dish Soap Dispenser twice. Our pouches contain 60% less plastic than a bottle of the same size!