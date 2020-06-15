ROIJÉ

Dish Of Desire Bird Feeder

$88.00

Buy Now Review It

At design milk

Treat your bird visitors to a five course, or five level, meal. This modern bird feeder would make a seamless addition to any back yard or porch. Materials: Powder coated aluminum, red cedar, porcelain Size: One Course Menu: 24 x 22 cm Two Course Menu: 24 x 34 cm Three Course Menu: 26 x 28 cm Five Course Menu: 26 x 48 cm Care Instructions:Use warm water and a mild detergent to clean Production Time: Please allow 5-7 business days before shipping Shipping + Returns: Learn about more about shipping and returns. Price-Match Guarantee: This item is eligible for our price-match guarantee.