Andrew Fitzsimons

Discreet Af Dry Shampoo

$14.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta

Summary Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™ Vegan Clean Ingredients Cruelty Free Sustainable Packaging Brand Refresh your mane between blow dries, workouts and wash days away with Andrew Fitzsimons' Dry Shampoo Spray. Discreet AF, this Dry Shampoo instantly cleanses and volumizes, absorbing oil and eliminating dirt and odors without a trace of powder. Keep hair fresh AF.