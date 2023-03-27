Kayali

Discovery Layering Set

Discover Kayali's range of enchanting scents with the limited edition Kayali Discovery Layering Set 2.0. Perfect for anyone who isn't sure where to start, or those who love to layer, this discovery set contains eight sample vials of some of Kayali's most-loved fragrances, including the sweetly nostalgic Eden Juicy Apple and hot-off-the-presses Lovefest Burning Cherry. Kayali Discovery Layering Set 2.0 includes: Vanilla | 28, 1.5ml A rich amber gourmand, with notes of jasmine, vanilla, tonka and musk. Musk | 12, 1.5ml An elegant bright floral musk, with notes of lotus flower, jasmine, musk and vanilla. Déjà Vu White Flower | 57, 1.5ml A dreamy and nostalgic floral scent, with pear, gardenia, jasmine and patchouli. Sweet Diamond Pink Pepper | 25, 1.5ml A blend of notes including bergamot, pink pepper, rose and sandalwood give this scent a vibrant, flirtatious feel. Utopia Vanilla Coco | 21, 1.5ml With notes of honeysuckle, jasmine, tuberose and sandalwood, this fragrance is summery and sweet. Invite Only Amber | 23, 1.5ml A decadent spicy amber, with cherry, honey, rose and oud. Eden Juicy Apple | 01, 1.5ml This fresh and tempting fruity floral includes notes of apple, berries and vanilla. Lovefest Burning Cherry | 48, 1.5ml A vibrant, woody gourmand scent with notes of black cherry, praline, rose and woods. Please note, due to the high concentration of raw Madagascan vanilla in Kayali Vanilla | 28, the colour may vary from golden to brown to purple, and is not indicative of faulty or damaged stock.