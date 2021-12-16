Une Nuit Nomade

Discovery Kit

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Verishop

We created 'Une Nuit Nomade' to elegantly awaken your desire to roam from continent to continent, in search of fascinating and breathtaking destinations. 'Une Nuit Nomade' is also an invitation to a motionless journey where each inch of your skin becomes a new frontier, meant to reveal a new fragrance, a new emotion. The art of travel is to imagine other lands, to step into the unknown, to leave your homeland in order to return enriched by an invaluable experience. Becoming an olfactory wanderer means sailing toward a new world where old habits are left behind. It means changing perfumes like you change scenery; it means exploring the chemistry of the untamable and being playful with the invisible. It's adopting a philosophy of life, a sense of curiosity, a desire to take on another form and become floral, oriental, citrus, woody, an adventurer or a romantic. Our quest for a fragrant world is limitless. INSIDE 9 samples x 2,5 ml Fleur des Fleurs - Une Nuit à Bali Suma Oriental - Une Nuit à Bali Mr. Vetiver - Une Nuit à Bali Murmure des Dieux - Une Nuit à Bali Memory Motel - Une Nuit à Montauk Bohemian Soul - Une Nuit à Montauk Nothing but Sea and Sky - Une Nuit à Montauk Jardins de Misfah - Une Nuit à Oman Ambre Khandjar - Une Nuit à Oman