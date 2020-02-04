Lovehoney

Discover Water-based Anal Lubricant 8.5 Fl Oz

$18.99

Buy Now Review It

At Lovehoney

You ass-k, we deliver. When you told us the only way we could improve our best-selling anal lube was to put it in bigger bottles, we listened. Introducing the brand new 8.5 fl oz version of Discover, now in a handy see-through pump-bottle dispenser. Great for long-lasting glide, it's perfect for anal sex as well as using alongside sex toys and condoms. Ingredients: Water, Glycerin, Propylene Glycol, Cellulose Gum, EDTA, Carbomer, PEG-90M, Tetrahydroxypropyl Ethylenediamine, Methylparaben, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate.