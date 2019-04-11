Disco Shimmer
Disco Shimmer Hair + Body Glitter Gel
$14.00$9.99
At Urban Outfitters
Shimmer + shine with major early aughts vibes in this specially formulated light-refracting hair + body glitter. In a super sparkly gel formula that glides on easily and dries in a perfectly iridescent finish. Just use your fingers or makeup sponge to add a shimmery accent to your cheekbones, bangs, braids or eyelids! Washes off easily with soap + water.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Vaseline
Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Non-greasy Lotion With Pure Cocoa Butter
$4.33
fromDrugstore.com