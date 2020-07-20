United States
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Crazy Skates
Disco Glam Roller Skates
$99.99
At Walmart
The Disco Glam by Crazy Skates is a glamorous pair of glitter roller skates that were designed to make a statement anywhere they roll, either on the street or in the rink. With their striking two-tone glitter boots, which are padded and supportive, along with their solid urethane wheels and ABEC 7 bearings, these skates will move as good as they look! The Glam's high quality build and style make them perfect for skating at the rink, the boardwalk, and anywhere in-between. Drop this glitter bomb into your life today!@generated