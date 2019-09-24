Welcome to the Disco! This universal shade was made to offer the most unique and head-turning sparkle. The Disco looks incredible on everyone, no joke (we've tested it on every eye within reach). It's a first of its kind formula, that you won't find anywhere else. This shadow is the perfect way to make any eye pop and sizzle.
What makes it different: formulated with unique shapes and sizes of gold and silver pearl and reflex (not glitter), to give optimal reflective shine. Gorgeous by itself to give a dewy effect without the greasy feel or finish, or layer on top of your favorite eyeshadows for that extra shine and texture.