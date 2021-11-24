Monica Vinader

Disco Diamond Stud Earrings

So good, we called them 'Disco'. Made with a fluted texture to reflect the light. Disk height 14.5mm, disk width 15.5mm stone depth 1mm, stone width 1mm Ethically sourced diamonds - Colour & Clarity: H/I I1 colour, Origin: Mixed, Meaning: Eternal love, Birthstone: April. Natural Characteristics: Naturally precious and hard wearing. All our diamonds - rough, cut and polished are conflict free and adhere to the Kimberly process. Every piece is handcrafted with 100% recycled gold vermeil and sterling silver, reducing CO2 emissions by over 60%. We are certified members of the Responsible Jewellery Council, meaning that we adhere to and promote fair and equal human and labour rights, working to transform jewellery supply chains to be more responsible and sustainable.