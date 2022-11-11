United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Urban Outfitters
Disco Ball Candle
$34.00
At Urban Outfitters
Made from glass, cement, cotton wick, fragrance oil, coconut wax Measurements 2.75" H x 3" dia. Care Trim wick to 1/4" (7mm) before lighting. Never leave a burning candle unattended. Keep away from drafts, pets and children. Only burn the candle on a level, fire resistant surface. Item ID 57230 Still haven't found the details you're looking for? Check out our Product Q&A!