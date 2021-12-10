DadoDadoDesigns

Disco Ball Plant Hanger

$52.00

Give your home something to smile about with a true touch of retro style that will add the unique finishing touch you’ve been looking for. Fill it, hang it, and then stand back and admire it as the flawless finish catches the light from every angle and gets everyone in the mood. Just what you want when it’s time to breathe new life into your décor with nothing more than the click of a button. - Add some disco style to any room in the house and dance the night away like never before - Treat your home to something a little different and get ready for your friends to ask you where you found it - Shop from a choice of 4 sizes (4”, 6”, 8”, and 12”) to find the perfect fit for your home - Comes direct to your door in retro packing that’s sure to catch the eye from the moment it arrives - Quick and easy to install and just the right size for a whole variety of your favorite houseplants Ships in a super cute retro packing my team and I designed. Chain comes detached to prevent damage during shipping. - 4" Plant hanger is 18" top to bottom. The chain itself is 15" The opening is 2 1/2" - 6" Plant hanger is 20" top to bottom. The chain itself is 15" The opening is 3 1/2" - 8" Plant hanger is 25" top to bottom. The chain itself is 19" The opening is 5" - 12" Plant hanger is 30" top to bottom. The chain itself is 20" The opening is 7"