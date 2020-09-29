United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Katie May
Disco Ball Face Mask
$26.00
At Revolve
Sequin Material: 100% nylon meshLining: 100% Polyester. Not a medical grade face mask. Please consult with your local health authority for guidance on use of non-medical grade face masks. Wash before use. Fitted double layer non-medical face mask. Adjustable straps. Top width measures approx 8"Bottom width measures approx 7"Center front length measures approx 5". Made in USA. Revolve Style No. KATR-WA2. Manufacturer Style No. HSAP0282.