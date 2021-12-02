Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
ASOS DESIGN
Disc Sequin Cami Embellished Mini Dress
£75.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ASOS
Crack the dress code Sequinned disc embellishment Square neck Cami straps Regular fit True to size
Need a few alternatives?
Farm Rio
Yellow Tropical Tapestry Maxi Dress
BUY
$285.00
Farm Rio
promoted
Eloquii
Multicolor Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit
BUY
$171.00
Eloquii
Pinko
Robe De Soirée Décontractée Femme
BUY
€151.11
Amazon
Auxo
Femme Robe Sexy Moulant Casual Robe
BUY
€24.99
Amazon
More from ASOS DESIGN
ASOS DESIGN
Crochet Knit Turn Up Beanie In Burgundy
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Borg Lined Maxi Rain Coat In Black
BUY
£55.25
£65.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Remmy Set-back Heeled Boots In Sage Green
BUY
$40.00
$50.00
ASOS
ASOS DESIGN
Wide Fit Reason Chunky Mid-heel Boots In Khaki
BUY
$45.60
$57.00
ASOS
More from Dresses
Farm Rio
Yellow Tropical Tapestry Maxi Dress
BUY
$285.00
Farm Rio
promoted
Eloquii
Multicolor Stripe Sequin Jumpsuit
BUY
$171.00
Eloquii
Pinko
Robe De Soirée Décontractée Femme
BUY
€151.11
Amazon
Auxo
Femme Robe Sexy Moulant Casual Robe
BUY
€24.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted