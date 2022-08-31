NastyGal

Disc Chainmail Sequin Halter Crop Top

$128.00 $57.60

Buy Now Review It

At NastyGal

One for the daring kind. Style yours with some cut-off denim shorts and cowboy boots. Disc Chainmail Sequin Halter Crop Top Loose Fit Silhouette Open Back Halter Neck Design Sequin Floral Design Throughout Tiered Fringed Metallic Tassel Design at Hem Disc Chainmail Design Throughout Model wears a US size 6/UK size 10. Fabric 100% Acrylic. Remove protective plastic film before wear. Wipe clean with damp cloth. SKU: #BGG03189-128-35