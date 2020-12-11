Dirt Devil

Dirt Devil Power Express Lite 3-in-1 Corded Stick Vacuum

$47.00

At Walmart

The Dirt Devil Power Express Lite stick vacuum, SD22020 is lightweight, easy to store and is perfect for small spaces. This versatile vacuum is everything you need in one compact design. The stick vacuum is equipped with a powered brushroll that works hard on carpet and hard floors. It also easily converts to a hand vacuum for above floor and stair cleaning. The rinsable filter, easy empty dirt cup and compact design make it easy to use, maintain and store. Take the hassle out of cleaning with this versatile and lite weight vacuum.