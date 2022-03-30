Dipsea

Description Dipsea is an app for short, sexy audio stories that spark your imagination. Sexuality is as mental as it is physical: 90% of women report using their imaginations to get turned on. Dipsea helps set the mood and erases the stress of the day, letting you tap into the power of your sensuality on your terms. 90% of listeners say Dipsea has a positive impact on their sexual wellbeing. Our Wellness sessions and how-to's are designed to empower you both in and out of the bedroom, and our Sleep scenes and stories make Dipsea your one-stop destination for a better bedtime. Women have been under-resourced when it comes to both pleasure and rest for millennia. Dipsea is here to change that. What it’s great for: * Feeling that flicker? Let Dipsea be the soundtrack to your ménage à moi. * Stressed out? Listen to relax and unwind. * Blue light fatigue? Create a better bedtime routine. * Scrolling endlessly? Reconnect with your body instead. * Always curious? Learn about yourself and what you like. What you’ll find: * Bite-sized (5-20 minute) audio stories * Straight and queer storylines with diverse themes * Immersive soundscapes to escape into * Sex-positive, clearly consensual, and inclusive * Clear story labeling creates a safe space with no unwanted surprises * Sleepy stories and scenes to drift off to * Guided wellness sessions & meditations led by experts in sex, dating, & wellness What people are saying: > “The audio app that’s transforming erotica.” The New Yorker > “Where sexual wellness and desire meet storytelling.” Vogue > “I was in heaven.” Bustle > “The Headspace of sexual pleasure.” Refinery29 > “An enthralling user experience.” Playboy > “Addressing the mental aspect of female sexuality.” The New York Times > “Dipsea charmed me.” Vox > “I love everything about it.” Elite Daily > “Let Dipsea be the soundtrack to your next orgasm.” Playboy > “Characters feel like they have depth, emotion, and a full narrative arc.” The Guardian > “Consent and sex-positivity are written into the DNA.” Marie Claire > “I am beginning to understand the phrase ‘fever pitch.’” Man Repeller How our stories are made: Each piece of Dipsea content is produced in-house by our team of writers, editors, directors, and producers. The Dipsea team also partners with a talented network of paid voice actors & story collaborators. Free to download. Subscribe to Dipsea Unlimited for access to 500+ stories & sessions: * Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase * Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period * Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to Account Settings after purchase Follow us on IG: https://instagram.com/dipseastories And on Tiktok: https://tiktok.com/@dipseastories And on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DipseaStories Need help? Send us an email: support@dipseastories.com T’s and C’s: https://www.dipseastories.com/terms