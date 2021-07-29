Sunski

Core Features Polarized Lenses SuperLight Recycled Frames All-Day Comfortable Fit Lifetime Warranty Design & Fit The Dipsea is a small-medium sized frame with a classic round shape. Weight: 18.5 grams Wrap & Angle: Low Temple Width: 139mm Bridge Width: 22mm Lens Width: 49mm Lens Specs All Dipsea lenses are polarized, block 100% UVA/UVB/UV400 wavelengths and pass the FDA basic impact test. Eye Coverage: Medium Lens specs: Gold: Mirror, Slate tint, 15% VLT, Base 4 curve Slate: Non-Mirrored, Grey tint, 10% VLT, Base 4 curve Brown: Non-Mirrored, Amber tint, 15% VLT, Base 4 curve Sky: Mirror, Slate tint, 12% VLT, Base 4 curve Amber: Non-Mirrored, Amber tint, 15% VLT, Base 4 curve Aqua: Mirror, Slate tint, 12% VLT, Base 4 curve Emerald: Mirror, Slate tint, 15% VLT, Base 4 curve Ocean: Fade, Blue tint, 11% VLT, Base 4 curve Forever Warranty We make our shades the right way, with no shortcuts and the highest attention to detail. We stand behind all of our products and we want you to feel totally confident with your purchase. Your Sunskis are covered under our warranty for as long as you own them. If you break them under normal use, we'll fix them or replace them for you.