Diosa is every bit the goddess her name suggests. With velvety-smooth silicone curves and 7 vibe settings ranging from “Mmm…” to “AHHH!“, the Diosa’s dual action vibes will hit all your spots just right - bringing you the blended orgasms of your dreams. The proof is in the puddle. Exclusively at Bellesa.co. Vibration modes: 7 Motors: 2 Girth: 4" Length: 6.5" Insertable length: 4.25"