Dior

Dior Vernis Top Coat – Limited Edition Top Coat Nail Polish – Glittery Gold Lacquer

$30.00

At Dior

Dior Vernis, the Dior nail polish with a gel-effect finish, is available in a top coat version for the finishing touch to your manicure: wear alone or over the limited-edition Mystic and Fortune nail polishes, an eggplant and pearly red lacquers. With each new season and limited edition, Dior Vernis Top Coat flaunts bold finishes to showcase nails with a remarkable effect. For this holiday season, the 309 Cosmic shade dresses them in a glittery gold finish. Applied over a colored nail polish, it enhances the color with a glittery finish. Worn alone, this top coat adds a subtle and elegant detail to the hands. For a top coat nail polish with a neutral finish, opt for Dior Top Coat Abricot, the clear lacquer that sets and speed-dries nail enamel.