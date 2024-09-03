Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
Christian Dior
Dior Vernis Summer Dune Collection Limited Edition Tutu
£27.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Harvey Nichols
Need a few alternatives?
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Jaune Impérial Nail Polish
BUY
£45.00
Hermès
London Grace
London Grace Ivy Nail Polish
BUY
£12.00
London Grace
Shoreditch Nails
Shoreditch Nails The Bethnal Green
BUY
£12.00
Shoreditch Nails
Nailberry
Nailberry Minty Fresh Oxygenated Nail Lacquer
BUY
£16.50
Space NK
More from Christian Dior
Christian Dior
2014 Pre-owned Medium Cannage Lady Dior Two-way Bag
BUY
$3825.00
Farfetch
Christian Dior
Hypnotic Poison Eau De Parfum
BUY
$190.01
Myer
Christian Dior
Holy Peony, 40ml
BUY
$235.00
Dior
Christian Dior
Oud Ispahan 40 Ml
BUY
$205.00
Dior
More from Nails
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Jaune Impérial Nail Polish
BUY
£45.00
Hermès
London Grace
London Grace Ivy Nail Polish
BUY
£12.00
London Grace
Shoreditch Nails
Shoreditch Nails The Bethnal Green
BUY
£12.00
Shoreditch Nails
14 Day Manicure
14 Day Manicure Ice Queen Nail Polish
BUY
£9.00
14 Day Manicure
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted