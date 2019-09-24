Dior

Dior Prestige La Mousse Micellaire

Dior Prestige La Mousse Micellaire, enriched with rose micelles, perfects makeup removal, cleanses and intensely purifies the skin so that every day, you can indulge in the pleasure of beautiful bare skin. Dior Prestige has created a new* skin prepping ceremony: the Cleansing Ritual. La Mousse Micellaire is the second essential step in this cleansing ritual, enriched in rose, for purified and fresh skin that is full of vitality. Bursting with freshness, the skin looks and feels pure, clear and full of vitality. Its new-generation formula with a gentle pH respects the skin's natural balance for optimal comfort. 4.05 oz. Made in France. The story of this Rose begins on the cliffs of Granville, not far from the childhood home of Christian Dior in Normandy. Here, Dior researchers discovered a wild rose capable of withstanding the harsh marine climate while maintaining its exquisite beauty. Through 7 generations of hybrids, a brilliant horticulturist tamed its wild nature and enhanced its regenerative potential. This gave rise to the Rose de Granville, the first rose* specifically created for skincare. The culmination of 15 years of research, Dior Science has isolated for the first time ever the secret of its unprecedented life force: a unique combination of 8 molecules. This power is at the heart of Dior Prestige skincare. Exceptional results:. The skin is deeply cleansed: 100%. The skin is purified and clarified: 100%. The skin is more luminous: 100%.