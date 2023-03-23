Dior

Dior Forever

$55.00

At Dior

Dior Forever is the iconic no-transfer foundation by Dior that offers a high-perfection complexion with 24h wear.* Thanks to its formula composed of an 86%* floral skincare base, this fluid foundation provides the skin long-lasting comfort and lets it breathe, while lastingly improving skin quality. Tested in conditions of heat, sweat and humidity, the Dior Forever foundation offers a natural matte makeup finish with no shine, from morning to night. It evens out the complexion, visibly tightens pores and smooths the skin. This new-generation foundation is formulated according to a strict list of ingredients. Enriched with extract of iris, wild pansy, rose and nasturtium, it reveals more beautiful skin day after day. Non-comedogenic. Tested on sensitive skin. Helps protect against UVA and UVB. SPF 15. * 24h wear: instrumental test on 20 women. Floral skincare: minimum percentage of the foundation base that preserves hydration, before color agents are added.