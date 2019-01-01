Skip navigation!
Products from
Dior
Diorshow Mascara
$25.00
At Macy's
Featured in 2 stories
Overhaul Your Makeup Bag On Any Budget
by
Maria Del Russo
Cult-Classic Primpers Worth The Hype
by
Tara Rasmus
L'Oreal Paris
Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara In Black
$8.97
from
Jet
Wet n Wild
Megavolume Mascara
$2.99
from
Kmart
L'Oreal Paris
L'oréal Paris Voluminous Extra Volume Collagen Waterproof Mascara, Blackest B...
$4.59
from
Amazon
Charlotte Tilbury
Full Fat Lashes
$29.00
from
Net-A-Porter
Dior
Vernis Nail Polish The Icons - Grege 413
£22.00
from
John Lewis
Dior
Dior Vernis In Nuit
£22.00
from
Dior
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss
C$45.00
from
Sephora
Dior
Vernis Nail Lacquer In Rouge En Diable
$28.00
from
Macy's
L'Oréal
Unlimited Length And Lift Mascara
$12.99
from
Ulta Beauty
COVERGIRL
Exhibitionist Mascara
$10.99
from
Ulta Beauty
Kiko Milano
30 Days Extension - Daily Treatment Mascara
$10.00
from
Kiko Milano
Neutrogena
Healthy Volume Waterproof Mascara
$7.47
from
Walmart
Makeup
An On-Trend Purple Lipstick For Every Budget
Purple lipstick is intimidating — we get it — but there's a reason why it's suddenly trending. Oft-considered difficult to wear, the bold color has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Makeup
30 Makeup Looks Anyone Can Copy In September
Back in 2016, Instagram added the "saved" section to every profile, and the beauty game was changed forever. Gone were the days of screenshotting a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Bronzers That Actually Work For Medium, Dark, & Deep Complexions
Sure, luminizers are great, but in 2019, bronzers have become the unsung heroes of glowing skin. Ages ago, people used them to fake a tan during the
by
Us
