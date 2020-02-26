Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Dior
Dior Diorshow Iconic Overcurl
£28.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Dior
Diorshow Iconic Overcurl
Need a few alternatives?
Clinique
High Impact Mascara
$19.50
$9.75
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Benefit Cosmetics
Roller Lash Curling Mascara
$25.00
$12.50
from
Benefit Cosmetics
BUY
Pür
Fully Charged Mascara
$22.00
from
PÜR
BUY
Glossier
Boy Brow
$16.00
from
Glossier
BUY
More from Dior
Dior
Backstage Eyelash Curler
£20.00
from
Dior
BUY
Dior
Hydra Life Fresh Hydration Sorbet Creme
£49.00
from
Dior
BUY
Dior
Diorshow Pump 'n' Brow
£23.50
from
Dior
BUY
Dior
Diorshow Brow Styler
£22.00
from
Dior
BUY
More from Makeup
Milani
Milani Salt N' Pepa Lip Kit In Push It
$11.99
from
Ulta
BUY
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Le Marc Liquid Lip Crayon
$13.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Urban Decay
All Nighter Liquid Foundation
$40.00
$28.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Makeup Revolution
Conceal & Define Full Coverage Foundation
$12.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted