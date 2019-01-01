Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss
C$45.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A signature lip gloss from the house of Dior, which provides lip care for absolute comfort, shine, and a volume-maximizing effect.
Need a few alternatives?
Jubilee Couture
Jc Womens Neck Dickey, False Turtleneck
$13.99
from
Amazon
BUY
R29 x ELOQUII
Lace Trimmed Bodysuit
$54.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Instant Warming Clay Mask
C$9.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
John + Jenn
Checked Trench Coat
C$175.00
from
Hudson's Bay
BUY
More from Dior
Dior
Lip Sugar Scrub
$34.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Dior
Addict Ultra-gloss Lip Gloss In Shock
£23.80
from
John Lewis
BUY
Dior
Diorshow Mascara
$29.50
from
Dior
BUY
Dior
Dior By Peter Lindbergh
£150.00
from
Taschen
BUY
More from Tops
promoted
Cuddl Duds
Fleece With Stretch Long-sleeve Top
$30.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Reformation
Cielo Open-back Silk-charmeuse Top
$148.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Rokit
Vintage 1980s Sweet Baby Jane Striped Prairie Blouse
£20.00
from
Rokit
BUY
Isabel Marant Étoile
Valda Ruffled Cotton-voile Blouse
£240.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted