Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
Dior

Dior Addict Lip Maximizer Plumping Gloss

$34.00
At Sephora
A signature lip gloss from the house of Dior, which provides lip care for absolute comfort, shine, and a volume-maximizing effect.
Featured in 1 story
I Tried $212 Worth Of Lip Gloss
by Samantha Sasso