Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
€37.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Dior
Aufpolsternder Lip Gloss – sofortiger und dauerhafter Volumen-Effekt – 24 Stunden* Feuchtigkeitspflege
Need a few alternatives?
Freck Beauty
Cheek Slime Lip + Cheek Tint With Plant Collagen
BUY
€20.00
Beauty Bay
Charlotte Tilbury
Tinted Love – Bohemian Kiss
BUY
€32.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Too Faced
Lip Injection Maximum Plump
BUY
€26.99
Douglas
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
BUY
€37.50
Dior
More from Dior
Dior
Lip Maximimiser
BUY
£29.50
Dior
Dior
Iconic Overcurl
BUY
£29.00
Dior
Dior
Dior Diorskin Forever Undercover Foundation
BUY
$52.00
Sephora
Dior
Vernis In Dune
BUY
£22.00
Dior
More from Makeup
Freck Beauty
Cheek Slime Lip + Cheek Tint With Plant Collagen
BUY
€20.00
Beauty Bay
Charlotte Tilbury
Tinted Love – Bohemian Kiss
BUY
€32.00
Charlotte Tilbury
Too Faced
Lip Injection Maximum Plump
BUY
€26.99
Douglas
Dior
Dior Addict Lip Maximizer
BUY
€37.50
Dior
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted