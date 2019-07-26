Dior

Dior Addict Lip Glow 3.5g

£28.00

What we say This is a firm favourite among the Feelunique team – inspired by the expert makeup artists of Dior backstage, Lip Glow combines the comfort of a balm with a beautiful, flushed pink tone. The unique formula reacts with the moisture levels on your lips to create a bespoke hue just for you, so no two wearers will look the same. Rich in mango, it’s also super moisturising – perfect on its own or as a lip primer. Colour awakening lipbalm. A flush of custom pink that suits to each skintone. Dior Addict Lip Glow is the must-have from Dior Backstage to enhance the lips and bring out their natural colour. The first universal balm by Dior reacts to the unique chemistry of each woman's lips to give them a natural flush of custom pink that suits her skin tone. As if revived from within, lips are fresh, full and radiant. The Color Reviver technology in Dior Addict Lip Glow reacts to the moisture level of the lips, releasing its active