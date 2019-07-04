Dior

'dior Addict It-lash' Mascara 9ml

£28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Debenhams

'Dior Addict It-Lash' can transform the eyes in a single flourish for a fabulous impact, as if by magic. Volume, length and the most extraordinary stylistic effects come together to achieve a fashion-forward, modern-day doe-eyed look. With unconditional hold, easy to apply and easy to remove, it is the ideal mascara for women who want it all, and want it now. Its formula combines waxes that go on thick for fabulous volume with a clear gel base for pure and radiant colour. Rinsable, it is easy to remove with warm water or classic makeup remover.