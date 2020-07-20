Party City

You'll fit right in with the popular crew at this year's costume party wearing this Dionne Costume Accessory Kit for adults Costume set includes a black and white plaid jacket with an attached top and matching skirt, and a stylish flower fascinator headband This chic suit inspired by Dionne's iconic outfit from the movie Clueless comes in one size that fits most teens and adults up to size 8 Perfect for trick-or-treating, costume contests, themed parties, movie conventions and photo sessions; Shoes and socks not included Care for this memorable nineties outfit by hand washing in cold water with like colors and line drying; Remove accessories before washing, do not bleach or iron You'll fit right in with the popular crew at this year's costume party wearing this Dionne Costume Accessory Kit for adults. This retro costume ensemble includes a black and white plaid jacket with an attached top and matching skirt, and a stylish flower fascinator headband. The chic suit is inspired by Dionne's iconic outfit from the movie Clueless and is perfect for trick-or-treating, costume contests, themed parties and movie conventions. For a really fun time and great pictures convince your best friend to join you dressed as Cher! This memorable nineties outfit comes in one size that fits most teens and adults up to size 8, and can be cared for by hand washing in cold water with like colors and line drying. Remove accessories before washing. Do not bleach or iron. Made of 100% polyester (exclusive of decoration). Shoes and socks not included. Officially licensed Paramount products.