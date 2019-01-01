Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Beaufille
Dione One-shoulder Dress
$335.00
$167.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Need Supply Co
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Stella Dress Red
$375.00
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Strappy Cross Back Maxi Dress
$45.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Beaufille
DETAILS
Beaufille
Europa Silk-organza Maxi Dress
$540.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Beaufille
Europa Silk-organza Maxi Dress
C$540.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Beaufille
Ono Crooked Fly Skirt
$495.00
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Beaufille
Sina Two-tone Satin Wide-leg Pants
$650.00
$260.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Lost + Wander
Weekend Getaway Midi Dress
$108.00
$32.00
from
Verishop
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted