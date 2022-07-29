Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Made
Dione Freestanding Towel Rail
£100.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Made.com
More from Made
Made
Jangala Doormat
BUY
£20.00
£32.00
Made.com
Made
Selky Corduroy Cushions
BUY
£42.00
Made
Made
Morland
BUY
£125.00
Made
Made
Oval Pet Bed, Medium, Natural Walnut & Navy
BUY
£150.00
£185.00
Made
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted