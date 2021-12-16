Urban Outfitters

Dinosaur Waffle Maker

$40.00

Product Sku: 53504114; Color Code: 001 Obsessed with all things Jurassic? Eat that way too with this special waffle maker that churns out deliciousness shaped like a T-Rex, pterodactyl, Apatosaurus, triceratops and stegosaurus. Featuring nonstick aluminum plates. Indicator lights show when device is heated to the perfect temperature. Content + Care - Plastic, nonstick aluminum, electronics - Food safe - Hand wash - Not dishwasher, microwave or oven safe - Imported - Made in compliance with US electrical standards. To use this item outside of the US, you must do so with an outlet adaptor and voltage convertor made specifically for use in your location. Size - Dimensions: 11”l x 9”w x 5”h