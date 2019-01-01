GrubKeepers

About GrubKeepers: - -. We are a company for the kids! We strive to make affordable everyday products, that makes life for kids, more exciting! And life for adults, easier! -Our newest product, the Dino Taco Holder, is the best way to feed any dinosaur loving kids!This Grub Keeper, gets the children focused on the food during meal time. -And the bright orange color, doesn't let them get distracted! --EQUIP THIS DINOSAUR with 2 tacos and let your kids ROAR as they eat! - --TAKE TACO TUESDAY to the next level, by bringing in a creature from the prehistoric era! - --100% SAFE: HIGH DENSITY ABS PLASTIC, to never put your child's safety at risk. --Safe for the DISHWASHER too! Our high density plastic can take the heat and the pressure!