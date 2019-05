Charm

Dinosaur Rocking Animal

$149.99 $129.99

Giving Barney a run for his money, the Dinosaur Rocking Animal is sure to become your baby's new BFF. An heirloom quality rocker, this toy will be a favorite activity now and a cherished keepsake later. It features a super-soft saddle and crinkles in its spikes to top it all off. Recommended for ages 18 months to 3 years. Dimensions: 24L x 14W x 19H inches. (FG152-1)