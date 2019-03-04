Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
MILATA
Dinosaur Cross Body Bag
$19.68
Buy Now
Review It
At Amazon
Funny and chic women crossbody bag MATERIALS: faux leather exterior, polyester interior
Featured in 2 stories
R29 Readers Confess Their Amazon Hidden Gems Test
by
Elizabeth Buxton
R29 Readers Confess Their Secret Amazon Buys
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Les Petits Joueurs
Trilly Cheetah Pouch
$635.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Coach
Bleecker Mini Duffel Bag
$198.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
Balenciaga
Neo Classic Mini Chain Bag
$1635.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Salvatore Ferragamo
Mini Fiamma
$1750.00
from
Ferragamo
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Biore
Blue Agave + Baking Soda Cleanser
C$8.39
from
Target
BUY
More from Home
Home
All The Home Sales Worth Shopping This Week
If we could avoid ever paying full-price for another purchase, you bet your ass we would — which is exactly why we created a roundup solely devoted to
by
Elizabeth Buxton
College
Real College Students Share Their Dorm Room Storage Essentials
The typical college dorm room is cramped enough with just one person, but add in a roommate or two, and you've got to get pretty creative with storage and
by
Olivia Harrison
Home
Don't Miss This Direct-From-Dyson Sale On eBay
In addition to residing in a penthouse apartment with our Scottish fold kitten, an unlimited stash of luxury beauty products, and Noah Centineo, our dream
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted