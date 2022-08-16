Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Far & Away
Dinner Set (16 Piece Set)
£199.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Far & Away
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Matte Latte Pasta Bowls, Set Of 4
BUY
$38.40
$48.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Bistro Tile Dinner Plates, Set Of 4
BUY
$76.80
$96.00
Anthropologie
Rifle Paper Co.
Travel Plate
BUY
$14.40
$18.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Hayes Pasta Bowls, Set Of 4
BUY
$44.80
$56.00
Anthropologie
More from Kitchen
Far & Away
Dinner Set (16 Piece Set)
BUY
£199.00
Far & Away
GoWISE USA
8-in-1 Digital Air Fryer
BUY
$173.73
Amazon Australia
Typo
The Whiskey Business Decanter
BUY
$24.99
Cotton On
Anthropologie
Eyelet Agate Coaster
BUY
$12.80
$16.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted