Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Coach
Dinky 15 Leather Crossbody Bag
$295.00
$197.65
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Nordstrom's Winter Sale Is Here To Save The Day!
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
Sensi Studio
Leather Handle Mini Straw Basket Bag
$198.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Ganni
Mona Slingback Sandal
$270.00
$80.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
3.1 Phillip Lim
Small Leigh Top Handle Leather Crossbody Bag
$650.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Express
Sequin Turn Lock Shoulder Bag
$34.90
from
Express
BUY
More from Coach
Coach
Ditsy Floral Paisley Print Midi Dress
$355.96
from
eBay
BUY
Coach
Tabby Shoulder Bag 26
£295.00
from
Coach
BUY
promoted
Coach
Harper Loafers
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Coach
Harper Loafers
$120.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Cross-Body
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
How To Dress For Fall When It Absolutely Still Feels Like Summer
var elem = new Array(); var mobilebuy = new Array(); var closebutton = new Array(); var init = false; var previous = 100; var mobile = false; var
by
Eliza Dumais
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted