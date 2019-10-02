Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Dresses
Jing
Dina Shirtdress
$108.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Jing
The DIna White Shirt Dress features an asymmetrical hemline, notched collar, long-poet sleeves that flare at the cuffs and a full-button placket look that is ruched.
Need a few alternatives?
Calvin Klein
Sequined Cocktail Dress
$26.85
from
eBay
BUY
Alice + Olivia
Matira Strapless Mini Dress
$118.00
from
Alice + Olivia
BUY
Spadehill
Women's Long Sleeve Velvet Swing Mini Party Dress
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Mitilly
Ruffled Swing Dress
$24.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Jing
Jing
Plaid Corset Shirtdress
$168.00
$142.80
from
Jing
BUY
Jing
Pendulum Earring
$58.00
from
Jing
BUY
Jing
Forest Midi Dress
$108.00
from
Jing
BUY
Jing
Fuschia Mules
$98.00
$49.00
from
Jing
BUY
More from Dresses
promoted
Kate Spade New York
Devoré-minikleid Mit „flair Fauna“-print
€495.00
from
Kate Spade New York
BUY
Finery London
Gracie Dress
$185.00
from
Finery London
BUY
Calvin Klein
Sequined Cocktail Dress
$26.85
from
eBay
BUY
Scoop
Midi Shirt Dress
$44.95
from
Walmart
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted