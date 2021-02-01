Dimux

131℉/55℃ COFFEE MUG WARMER - The mug warmer designed to keep your beverage at a desirable temperature(131℉/55℃). 19-watt coffee warmer for use with coffee, tea, hot cocoa, candle wax, and more. SUITABLE MUGS - The cup warmer is suitable for Metal, enamel, ceramic, glassware, etc. A thin-walled, flat-bottomed mug will have the best warmth retaining performance. The Weight of your mug needs to be over 1lbs (16oz) to activate the gravity induction switch. GRAVITY INDUCTION SWITCH WITH INDICATOR LIGHT - The coffee warmers built-in gravity induction switch with indicator light. No need to turn it on/off manually. NIGHT INDICATOR - The Indicator light will be on when the mug warmer is working. So you can find your drink without turning on the light at night. BEST GIFT CHOICES - The coffee warmer has the human natural design idea and keeps the beverages always warm. It will be the best gift choice to show your care to your families, lover, or friends on Valentine's Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year, or other special occasions.