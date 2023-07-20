ASICS

Dime X Gt-2160

$220.00

A modern approach to one of ASICS’ classic 2000’s silhouettes, the Dime x ASICS GT-2160™ shoe is the first collaborative project of The Dime and ASICS teams. Evolving traditionally stitched panels to a lighter, sleeker printed design, the new model includes an updated gradient mesh and midsole. This alchemy puts a unique stamp on the history of the GT-2160™ sneaker. “ASICS has an incredible group of collaborative partners, and we are honored to now join that list,” said Phil Lavoie and Vincent Tsang of Dime. “We are excited to introduce our loyal Dime fans to ASICS’ rich brand heritage and look forward to the release of our new collaborative GT-2160™ shoe.” There was clearly a mutual respect and trust between Dime and ASICS. We really admire ASICS commitment to quality and it shows consistently in their products. ASICS has an incredible roster of collaboration partners and we are super proud to now be added to that list. They've been super influential in the fashion space over the last few years, and now the brand are on a course to reach an even wider audience. We are thrilled to be a part of the excitement around ASICS and hopefully introduce our loyal Dime fans to their catalog of products and rich brand heritage. Style #: 1201A887.100